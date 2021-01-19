CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.18. The company’s stock price has collected 8.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EXPC, CIIC, ATAC, and LGVW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CIIC) Right Now?

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2,800.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CIIG Merger Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIIC currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIIC was 4.10M shares.

CIIC’s Market Performance

CIIC stocks went up by 8.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.00% and a quarterly performance of 200.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for CIIG Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.43% for CIIC stocks with a simple moving average of 121.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIIC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CIIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIIC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

CIIC Trading at 28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIC rose by +8.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.66. In addition, CIIG Merger Corp. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.