Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 31.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 31.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/09/20 that AT&T Fields DirecTV Offers Above $15 Billion Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 1.25M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 31.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.06% and a quarterly performance of 35.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.96% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 34.54% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 28.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +31.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.