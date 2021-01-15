Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 11.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Cardiff Oncology Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rodney Markin as Chairman of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $6.68 above the current price. CRDF currently public float of 27.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 991.31K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 6.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of 25.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 1222.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Cardiff Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of 115.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

CRDF Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,837.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Kelemen Vicki, who sale 35,321 shares at the price of $18.60 back on Nov 23. After this action, Kelemen Vicki now owns 5,054 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $657,020 using the latest closing price.

PACE GARY W, the Director of Cardiff Oncology Inc., purchase 2,550 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that PACE GARY W is holding 450,311 shares at $14,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6817.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stands at -6709.74. The total capital return value is set at -166.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.73. Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -85.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.25. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.