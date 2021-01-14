BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) went up by 22.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 32.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that BioHiTech Receives New Food Waste Digester Orders from Holland America and P&O Cruises and Additional Orders from Princess Cruises

Is It Worth Investing in BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ :BHTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHTG is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BioHiTech Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.37 above the current price. BHTG currently public float of 18.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHTG was 415.57K shares.

BHTG’s Market Performance

BHTG stocks went up by 32.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.73% and a quarterly performance of 26.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for BioHiTech Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.96% for BHTG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.35% for the last 200 days.

BHTG Trading at 30.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +34.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHTG rose by +32.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2322. In addition, BioHiTech Global Inc. saw 45.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHTG starting from CELLI FRANK E., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 24. After this action, CELLI FRANK E. now owns 1,467,777 shares of BioHiTech Global Inc., valued at $1,280 using the latest closing price.

CELLI FRANK E., the Director of BioHiTech Global Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CELLI FRANK E. is holding 1,466,777 shares at $1,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.37 for the present operating margin

-11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioHiTech Global Inc. stands at -180.66. The total capital return value is set at -15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.35. Equity return is now at value 255.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,424.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.