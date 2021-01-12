BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went down by -6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/18/20 that Software Faces a Tricky 2021, Morgan Stanley Says. How They’d Play It.

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.18, which is $25.76 above the current price. BIGC currently public float of 33.39M and currently shorts hold a 29.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 2.11M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.86% and a quarterly performance of -38.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.22% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $83 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BIGC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

BIGC Trading at -16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +3.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.58. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, who sale 212,282 shares at the price of $65.79 back on Nov 20. After this action, MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH now owns 1,999,228 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $13,966,033 using the latest closing price.

General Catalyst GP IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 228,489 shares at $65.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that General Catalyst GP IV, LLC is holding 83,970 shares at $15,032,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.56 for the present operating margin

+75.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -37.99. The total capital return value is set at -148.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -173.68.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.