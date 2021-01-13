AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) went up by 29.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected 51.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that AMMO, Inc. Provides 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reflecting a 317% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

Is It Worth Investing in AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ :POWW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POWW is at -0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AMMO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

POWW currently public float of 46.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POWW was 976.41K shares.

POWW’s Market Performance

POWW stocks went up by 51.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.75% and a quarterly performance of 112.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 383.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for AMMO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.53% for POWW stocks with a simple moving average of 126.38% for the last 200 days.

POWW Trading at 87.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 26.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.51%, as shares surge +50.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW rose by +51.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +238.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, AMMO Inc. saw 64.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.91 for the present operating margin

-35.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMMO Inc. stands at -98.49. The total capital return value is set at -38.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -64.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on AMMO Inc. (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 74.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 33.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.