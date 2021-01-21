Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. Barron’s reported on 01/15/21 that Playtika, 2021’s Biggest IPO So Far, Rises 17%

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AFRM currently public float of 24.60M. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 14.41M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.48% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.48% for the last 200 days.

AFRM Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +9.22%. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Founders Fund V Management, LL, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Jan 15. After this action, Founders Fund V Management, LL now owns 75,000 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,675,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+88.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -22.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.17.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 204.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.