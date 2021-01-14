Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s stock price has collected 7.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARPO is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $0.57 above the current price. ARPO currently public float of 39.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARPO was 2.25M shares.

ARPO’s Market Performance

ARPO stocks went up by 7.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.56% and a quarterly performance of -19.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.28% for ARPO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARPO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARPO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARPO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ARPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2018.

ARPO Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARPO rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0690. In addition, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARPO starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 21,400 shares at the price of $1.96 back on Dec 08. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 0 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $41,944 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARPO

The total capital return value is set at -47.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.87.