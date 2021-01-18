The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) went down by -8.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.56. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that Pennant to Present at the 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PNTG) Right Now?

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 225.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Pennant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.67, which is $3.13 above the current price. PNTG currently public float of 25.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNTG was 121.51K shares.

PNTG’s Market Performance

PNTG stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly performance of 45.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for The Pennant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.63% for PNTG stocks with a simple moving average of 66.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNTG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PNTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PNTG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNTG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PNTG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 15th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PNTG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

PNTG Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNTG fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +314.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.55. In addition, The Pennant Group Inc. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNTG starting from Christensen Christopher R., who sale 1,115 shares at the price of $59.80 back on Dec 24. After this action, Christensen Christopher R. now owns 568,333 shares of The Pennant Group Inc., valued at $66,680 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Christopher R., the Director of The Pennant Group Inc., sale 19,683 shares at $60.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Christensen Christopher R. is holding 569,448 shares at $1,181,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Pennant Group Inc. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG), the company’s capital structure generated 470.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.48. Total debt to assets is 74.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.