The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price has collected 12.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Goodyear Continues To Support Local Children’s Hospitals At 85th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.11, which is -$0.09 below the current price. GT currently public float of 232.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 3.55M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.61% and a quarterly performance of 23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.80% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from Bellissimo Jonathan, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bellissimo Jonathan now owns 1,071 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $3,690 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+24.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at -2.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.15. Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 150.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.01. Total debt to assets is 38.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.