SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) went up by 10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that SunOpta Announces Completion of Global Ingredients Sale, Full Redemption of $223.5MM 9.5% Senior Second Lien Notes and Signing of a New $250MM Asset-Based Credit Facility with a $75MM Term Loan

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ :STKL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STKL is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for SunOpta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $1.26 above the current price. STKL currently public float of 86.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKL was 844.41K shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.89% and a quarterly performance of 63.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 336.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for SunOpta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.70% for STKL stocks with a simple moving average of 97.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to STKL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

STKL Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +640.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw 9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, who sale 3,300,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP now owns 8,692,655 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $19,800,000 using the latest closing price.

ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, the 10% Owner of SunOpta Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $6.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP is holding 11,992,655 shares at $84,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

+8.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.16. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 265.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.67. Total debt to assets is 60.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.