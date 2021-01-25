Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) went up by 33.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Sunlight Financial LLC, a Premier Residential Solar Financing Platform, to List on NYSE Through Merger With Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :SPRQ) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SPRQ was 351.12K shares.

SPRQ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.07% for SPRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 40.07% for the last 200 days.

SPRQ Trading at 40.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 26.56% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRQ rose by +42.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Spartan Acquisition Corp. II saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.