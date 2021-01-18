SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) went down by -4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Stone Center of Richmond, LLC and Stone Center of Fredericksburg, LLC Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE :SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.13, which is -$33.52 below the current price. SITE currently public float of 43.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITE was 247.10K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of 22.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for SITE stocks with a simple moving average of 39.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $135 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITE reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SITE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SITE, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

SITE Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.98. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $170.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 352,065 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $2,563,650 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $148.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 352,065 shares at $2,224,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), the company’s capital structure generated 199.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.56. Total debt to assets is 54.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.