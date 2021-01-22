Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.54. The company’s stock price has collected -0.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.750% Senior Notes Due 2024, $750.0 Million of 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2026 and $1.0 Billion of 2.150% Senior Notes Due 2031

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.25, which is $11.63 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 163.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.50M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.68% and a quarterly performance of 55.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.54% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of 33.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $166 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PXD, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

PXD Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +17.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.98. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw 14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Grillot Larry R., who sale 500 shares at the price of $114.24 back on Dec 17. After this action, Grillot Larry R. now owns 11,723 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $57,118 using the latest closing price.

CHEATWOOD CHRIS J, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, sale 6,728 shares at $116.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that CHEATWOOD CHRIS J is holding 39,298 shares at $782,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +7.79. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64. Total debt to assets is 12.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.