Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s stock price has collected -18.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Passage Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PASG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Passage Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.63, which is $8.75 above the current price. PASG currently public float of 36.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PASG was 234.58K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG stocks went down by -18.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.13% and a quarterly performance of 35.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Passage Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.92% for PASG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PASG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PASG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PASG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PASG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

PASG Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG fell by -32.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.83. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.04.