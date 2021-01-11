New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 15.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.20. The company’s stock price has collected 14.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Baidu, Moderna, Micron Technology, Riot Blockchain, or New Relic?

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.13, which is -$5.91 below the current price. NEWR currently public float of 49.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 534.55K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went up by 14.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.34% and a quarterly performance of 20.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for New Relic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.61% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NEWR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at 22.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.26. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 39,500 shares at the price of $63.32 back on Jan 04. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,844,476 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $2,501,039 using the latest closing price.

Cirne Lewis, the CEO of New Relic Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $59.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Cirne Lewis is holding 5,883,976 shares at $2,087,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.36 for the present operating margin

+82.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -14.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.91. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 126.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.80. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.