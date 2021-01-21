Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) went up by 9.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.79. The company’s stock price has collected 12.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Horizon Technology Finance Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Portfolio Update

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MWK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is -$3.52 below the current price. MWK currently public float of 7.65M and currently shorts hold a 17.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWK was 464.09K shares.

MWK’s Market Performance

MWK stocks went up by 12.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.95% and a quarterly performance of 167.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 323.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.85% for MWK stocks with a simple moving average of 210.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWK stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MWK in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $23 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MWK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MWK, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

MWK Trading at 93.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares surge +98.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWK rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,115.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. saw 40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWK starting from von Walter Amy, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Jun 12. After this action, von Walter Amy now owns 30,325 shares of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., valued at $10,320 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Greg, the Director of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Petersen Greg is holding 45,325 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.47 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stands at -51.37. The total capital return value is set at -137.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -296.82. Equity return is now at value -285.10, with -50.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK), the company’s capital structure generated 329.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.70. Total debt to assets is 47.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 92.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.