Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.23. The company's stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE :JHG) Right Now?

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JHG is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.67, which is -$3.06 below the current price. JHG currently public float of 126.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JHG was 934.00K shares.

JHG’s Market Performance

JHG stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of 22.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Janus Henderson Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for JHG stocks with a simple moving average of 46.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JHG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JHG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JHG reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for JHG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to JHG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

JHG Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.93. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.