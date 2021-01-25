General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock price has collected -4.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/22/21 that GE earnings: Can Q4 results, FCF guidance support the stock’s record rally?

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE :GE) Right Now?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GE is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.47, which is $0.64 above the current price. GE currently public float of 8.74B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GE was 95.32M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

GE stocks went down by -4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 51.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for GE stocks with a simple moving average of 44.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $11 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

GE Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, General Electric Company saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from GARDEN EDWARD P, who sale 11,586,206 shares at the price of $6.22 back on Aug 05. After this action, GARDEN EDWARD P now owns 32,131,316 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $72,068,519 using the latest closing price.

GARDEN EDWARD P, the Director of General Electric Company, sale 10,761,857 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that GARDEN EDWARD P is holding 43,717,522 shares at $66,261,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 332.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.86. Total debt to assets is 34.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.