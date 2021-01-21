Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went up by 18.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s stock price has collected 23.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is $4.22 above the current price. FULC currently public float of 17.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 147.22K shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went up by 23.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of 31.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.62% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FULC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at 16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +23.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Wallace Owen B., who sale 2,951 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 08. After this action, Wallace Owen B. now owns 127,088 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,020 using the latest closing price.

Gould Robert J, the See Remarks of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Gould Robert J is holding 534,845 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

The total capital return value is set at -71.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.29. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -56.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.08. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.