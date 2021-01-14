Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.59. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE :DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DEI is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $3.37 above the current price. DEI currently public float of 165.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEI was 1.53M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly performance of 11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Douglas Emmett Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.23% for DEI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DEI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

DEI Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from Kaplan Jordan L, who purchase 36,049 shares at the price of $25.48 back on Sep 28. After this action, Kaplan Jordan L now owns 2,771,890 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $918,579 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Jordan L, the Chief Exec Officer, President of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 3,251 shares at $24.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Kaplan Jordan L is holding 2,735,841 shares at $78,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+32.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc. stands at +38.26. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.27. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 170.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.06. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 195.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.