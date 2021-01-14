Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/07/21 that Stock Option Volume ‘Exploded’ in 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.88, which is $0.22 above the current price. CBOE currently public float of 107.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 847.35K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.62% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $93 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

CBOE Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.54. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Harkins Bryan, who sale 3,678 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Harkins Bryan now owns 32,771 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $367,800 using the latest closing price.

Harkins Bryan, the EVP, Head of Markets of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 3,678 shares at $97.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Harkins Bryan is holding 36,449 shares at $358,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +14.93. The total capital return value is set at 12.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.57. Total debt to assets is 17.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.