Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 29.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected 34.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/24/20 that Borqs Technologies Enters Into Agreements to Extinguish Debt Totaling Approximately $18 Million and to Eliminate Institutional Loans

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BRQS currently public float of 32.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 2.29M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 34.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.75% and a quarterly performance of 26.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.00% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.27% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +34.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0511. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.34 for the present operating margin

+0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -31.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.