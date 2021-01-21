AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock price has collected 7.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11AM ET

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX :AIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33. AIM currently public float of 40.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIM was 1.86M shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.18% and a quarterly performance of -2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.75% for AIM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.48% for the last 200 days.

AIM Trading at 15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from EQUELS THOMAS K., who purchase 14,535 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Dec 17. After this action, EQUELS THOMAS K. now owns 198,568 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

EQUELS THOMAS K., the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 12,316 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that EQUELS THOMAS K. is holding 184,033 shares at $25,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8831.43 for the present operating margin

-537.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -6809.29. The total capital return value is set at -81.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.87. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 17.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.