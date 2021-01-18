voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) went down by -11.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that voxeljet AG Announced Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Is It Worth Investing in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ :VJET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VJET is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for voxeljet AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.80. VJET currently public float of 4.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VJET was 55.74K shares.

VJET’s Market Performance

VJET stocks went up by 9.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.17% and a quarterly performance of 64.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.15% for voxeljet AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.85% for VJET stocks with a simple moving average of 87.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VJET

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to VJET, setting the target price at $5.70 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

VJET Trading at 36.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.19%, as shares surge +30.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VJET rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, voxeljet AG saw 53.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VJET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.65 for the present operating margin

+25.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for voxeljet AG stands at -56.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.00. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on voxeljet AG (VJET), the company’s capital structure generated 63.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.82. Total debt to assets is 33.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.