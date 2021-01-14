Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went up by 8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s stock price has collected 18.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that VERB Technology Ranked #1 by Social Selling News’ Rankings for Direct Selling Apps

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VERB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.30, which is $1.05 above the current price. VERB currently public float of 39.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERB was 817.73K shares.

VERB’s Market Performance

VERB stocks went up by 18.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.93% and a quarterly performance of 73.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.97% for Verb Technology Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.17% for VERB stocks with a simple moving average of 58.46% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at 45.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +40.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB rose by +18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw 21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.00 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -174.92. The total capital return value is set at -221.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -262.87. Equity return is now at value -183.30, with -75.40 for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.98. Total debt to assets is 20.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.