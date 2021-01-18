Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.24. The company’s stock price has collected 15.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Unisys Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.83, which is -$2.84 below the current price. UIS currently public float of 61.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 608.77K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went up by 15.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.24% and a quarterly performance of 102.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.38% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of 86.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UIS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for UIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UIS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

UIS Trading at 42.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +36.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS rose by +15.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.27. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw 22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from GUPTA VISHAL, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Jun 05. After this action, GUPTA VISHAL now owns 10,450 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $18,949 using the latest closing price.

GUPTA VISHAL, the Senior Vice President of Unisys Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $11.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that GUPTA VISHAL is holding 11,950 shares at $17,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.05 for the present operating margin

+22.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -0.58. Equity return is now at value -180.60, with 35.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.