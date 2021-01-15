Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) went up by 13.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.27. The company’s stock price has collected 18.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Tufin Appoints Raymond Brancato New Chief Revenue Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE :TUFN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is -$6.07 below the current price. TUFN currently public float of 26.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUFN was 309.41K shares.

TUFN’s Market Performance

TUFN stocks went up by 18.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.53% and a quarterly performance of 93.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.02% for TUFN stocks with a simple moving average of 84.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUFN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TUFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUFN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUFN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TUFN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TUFN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

TUFN Trading at 74.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +56.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUFN rose by +20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. saw 23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.17 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stands at -27.23. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 13.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.