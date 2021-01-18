Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.83. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Revolution Medicines to Provide R&D Pipeline Update, Including Progress of RAS(ON) Inhibitor Programs, During Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.25, which is $5.48 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 61.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 438.18K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of -8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Revolution Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $55 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RVMD, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.50. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Weber Barbara, who sale 5,336 shares at the price of $40.95 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weber Barbara now owns 1,808 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $218,530 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP III, LP, the 10% Owner of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,075,133 shares at $36.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that COLUMN GROUP III, LP is holding 2,429,180 shares at $39,134,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -95.25. The total capital return value is set at -42.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.