Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.87. The company's stock price has collected 14.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE :BTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.74, which is -$1.18 below the current price. BTU currently public float of 96.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTU was 4.14M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU stocks went up by 14.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.15% and a quarterly performance of 159.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.35% for Peabody Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.76% for BTU stocks with a simple moving average of 49.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $3 based on the research report published on August 07th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BTU, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at 97.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +89.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +222.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw 64.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Williamson Kemal, who sale 1,505 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jan 05. After this action, Williamson Kemal now owns 245,255 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $4,620 using the latest closing price.

Hathhorn Marc E., the President-Australia Operations of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 1,921 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Hathhorn Marc E. is holding 112,632 shares at $5,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at -4.71. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.94. Equity return is now at value -114.70, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 53.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.77. Total debt to assets is 21.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.