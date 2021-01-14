Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.11. The company’s stock price has collected 27.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC – OXFD

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ :OXFD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXFD is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $0.5 above the current price. OXFD currently public float of 25.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXFD was 447.94K shares.

OXFD’s Market Performance

OXFD stocks went up by 27.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.89% and a quarterly performance of 71.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.82% for OXFD stocks with a simple moving average of 65.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXFD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OXFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXFD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXFD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for OXFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2017.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OXFD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

OXFD Trading at 40.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +39.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXFD rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.37. In addition, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC saw 25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXFD starting from BALTHROP PATRICK J, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $12.48 back on May 20. After this action, BALTHROP PATRICK J now owns 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Wrighton-Smith Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, purchase 15,525 shares at $11.56 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wrighton-Smith Peter is holding 400,225 shares at $179,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.80 for the present operating margin

+73.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC stands at -1.82. The total capital return value is set at -2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.62. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD), the company’s capital structure generated 4.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.92. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.62.