MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $399.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021 and the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $392.18, which is $2.56 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 58.53M and currently shorts hold a 14.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 857.89K shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.78% and a quarterly performance of 33.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of 54.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $439. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

MDB Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.07. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $346.01 back on Jan 07. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 214,250 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $12,110,214 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc., sale 221 shares at $350.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 40,940 shares at $77,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.92 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -41.62. The total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75. Equity return is now at value -470.10, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,190.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.25. Total debt to assets is 74.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,180.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.