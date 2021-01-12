Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) went up by 8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected 19.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Polarityte, Moleculin Biotech, InspireMD, US Well Services, or Resonant?

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :MBRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBRX is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.33. MBRX currently public float of 55.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBRX was 1.91M shares.

MBRX’s Market Performance

MBRX stocks went up by 19.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.02% and a quarterly performance of 22.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Moleculin Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.85% for MBRX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.90% for the last 200 days.

MBRX Trading at 28.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX rose by +19.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8410. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc. saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

The total capital return value is set at -115.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.69. Equity return is now at value -121.50, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.