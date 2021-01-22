Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Hudson Technologies Applauds Adoption of Omnibus/Covid-19 Relief Which Includes the Phasedown of HFC Production

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HDSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.12 above the current price. HDSN currently public float of 32.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDSN was 797.32K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.19% and a quarterly performance of 5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Hudson Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for HDSN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDSN reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for HDSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2018.

HDSN Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1180. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 15. After this action, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P now owns 116,928 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $91,103 using the latest closing price.

MONETTA DOMINIC J, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that MONETTA DOMINIC J is holding 80,316 shares at $17,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.74 for the present operating margin

+7.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at -16.01. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.27. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 237.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.36. Total debt to assets is 59.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.