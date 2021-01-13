GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that GreenSky to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ :GSKY) Right Now?

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for GreenSky Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.29, which is -$0.95 below the current price. GSKY currently public float of 68.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSKY was 990.05K shares.

GSKY’s Market Performance

GSKY stocks went up by 5.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.61% and a quarterly performance of -1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for GreenSky Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for GSKY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSKY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSKY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GSKY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to GSKY, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

GSKY Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSKY rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, GreenSky Inc. saw 8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSKY starting from KELLY DENNIS I, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Nov 18. After this action, KELLY DENNIS I now owns 184,238 shares of GreenSky Inc., valued at $109,944 using the latest closing price.

Zalik David, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of GreenSky Inc., purchase 1,105,220 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Zalik David is holding 1,105,220 shares at $3,834,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.20 for the present operating margin

+83.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenSky Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,543.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.91. Total debt to assets is 41.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,510.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.13.