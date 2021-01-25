Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock price has collected -9.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Gamida Cell to Present Full Data from Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ :GMDA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.17. GMDA currently public float of 38.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMDA was 690.35K shares.

GMDA’s Market Performance

GMDA stocks went down by -9.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly performance of 56.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Gamida Cell Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.28% for GMDA stocks with a simple moving average of 54.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMDA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GMDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GMDA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

GMDA Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -150.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.73. Equity return is now at value -112.80, with -65.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), the company’s capital structure generated 17.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.58. Total debt to assets is 8.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.