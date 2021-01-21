Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 27.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock price has collected 123.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Dare Bioscience, Endra Life Sciences, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inuvo Inc, or eMagin Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58. DARE currently public float of 35.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 1.76M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 123.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 165.49% and a quarterly performance of 188.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.43% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 111.71% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 167.07% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 129.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.80%, as shares surge +114.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +197.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +123.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +256.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.50. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 123.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.