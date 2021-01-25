Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.14, which is $1.76 above the current price. CRSR currently public float of 17.62M and currently shorts hold a 32.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 2.99M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

CRSR stocks went down by -4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.74% and a quarterly performance of 55.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Corsair Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.70% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $37 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CRSR Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -4.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., who sale 1,135,375 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. now owns 70,160,059 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $19,301,375 using the latest closing price.

Bagaria Anup, the Director of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 1,135,375 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Bagaria Anup is holding 70,160,059 shares at $19,301,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.31.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 233.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.00. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.