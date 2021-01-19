Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/04/20 that BioLife Solutions, Nikola See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.77, which is -$0.84 below the current price. BLMN currently public float of 80.10M and currently shorts hold a 16.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 2.29M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.21% and a quarterly performance of 22.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.21% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 55.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BLMN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

BLMN Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $18.41 back on Jan 04. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 512,204 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $2,760,856 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 139,101 shares at $16.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 512,204 shares at $2,335,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value -166.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,467.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.62. Total debt to assets is 69.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,351.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.