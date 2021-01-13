Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) went down by -14.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BDTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $20.39 above the current price. BDTX currently public float of 34.28M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDTX was 267.47K shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX stocks went down by -6.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.59% and a quarterly performance of -9.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.09% for BDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $45 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDTX reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for BDTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BDTX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.04. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Leggett Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $33.94 back on Jan 08. After this action, Leggett Thomas now owns 0 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $101,820 using the latest closing price.

Epstein David M., the See Remarks of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $31.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Epstein David M. is holding 696,423 shares at $373,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -29.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.50. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.02.