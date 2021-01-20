BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) went up by 16.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 34.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :BVXV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVXV is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. BVXV currently public float of 0.18M. Today, the average trading volume of BVXV was 1.26M shares.

BVXV’s Market Performance

BVXV stocks went up by 34.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.71% and a quarterly performance of -89.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.79% for BVXV stocks with a simple moving average of -79.54% for the last 200 days.

BVXV Trading at 36.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.14%, as shares surge +30.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +34.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw 55.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

The total capital return value is set at -121.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.