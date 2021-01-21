Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) went up by 6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Benitec Biopharma Announces 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BNTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Benitec Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. BNTC currently public float of 3.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTC was 498.14K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.72% and a quarterly performance of 33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Benitec Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.34% for BNTC stocks with a simple moving average of -33.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BNTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BNTC Trading at 28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +37.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 29.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.