ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) went down by -7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.87. The company’s stock price has collected -8.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACM Research, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACMR

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ :ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ACM Research Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.84, which is $29.24 above the current price. ACMR currently public float of 11.69M and currently shorts hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACMR was 279.42K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR stocks went down by -8.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.92% and a quarterly performance of 25.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for ACM Research Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.69% for ACMR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

ACMR Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.70. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Liu Tracy, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Liu Tracy now owns 40,924 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang Jian, the See remarks of ACM Research Inc., sale 32,486 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Wang Jian is holding 84,386 shares at $2,533,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.55 for the present operating margin

+47.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +17.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.83. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 18.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.34. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.