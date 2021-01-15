1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that One Medical extends public COVID-19 vaccination efforts to additional communities in partnerships with departments of public health

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.40, which is -$1.55 below the current price. ONEM currently public float of 100.08M and currently shorts hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 1.29M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.13% and a quarterly performance of 39.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.22. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Rubin Amir Dan, who sale 185,457 shares at the price of $41.23 back on Jan 12. After this action, Rubin Amir Dan now owns 249,377 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $7,646,262 using the latest closing price.

Kalen Holmes, the Director of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 31,915 shares at $40.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Kalen Holmes is holding 0 shares at $1,287,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.59 for the present operating margin

+34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -19.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.84. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.