InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 15.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that InVivo Therapeutics Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :NVIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVIV is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50. NVIV currently public float of 19.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVIV was 3.06M shares.

NVIV’s Market Performance

NVIV stocks went up by 15.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.32% and a quarterly performance of -31.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.35% for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.25% for NVIV stocks with a simple moving average of -25.76% for the last 200 days.

NVIV Trading at 48.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +55.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVIV rose by +15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7330. In addition, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. saw 16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVIV

The total capital return value is set at -99.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.16. Equity return is now at value -124.40, with -91.10 for asset returns.

Based on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), the company’s capital structure generated 23.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 14.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.