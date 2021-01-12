Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s stock price has collected 21.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sorrento Therapeutics, Intec Pharma, Cinedigm Corp, or Curis Inc?

Is It Worth Investing in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ :NTEC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Intec Pharma Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. NTEC currently public float of 3.51M and currently shorts hold a 9.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTEC was 821.64K shares.

NTEC’s Market Performance

NTEC stocks went up by 21.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.17% and a quarterly performance of -18.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.95% for Intec Pharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.17% for NTEC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTEC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTEC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTEC reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NTEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NTEC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

NTEC Trading at 25.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTEC rose by +21.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Intec Pharma Ltd saw 27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTEC starting from Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Feb 04. After this action, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd now owns 4,234,897 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd, valued at $31,900 using the latest closing price.

Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, the 10% Owner of Intec Pharma Ltd, sale 80,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd is holding 4,344,897 shares at $25,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTEC

The total capital return value is set at -105.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.50.

Based on Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 11.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.43. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.