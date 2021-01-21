Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) went up by 7.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Immersion Corp, IRIDEX Corp, One Stop Systems, Phio Pharmaceuticals, or Alkermes?

Is It Worth Investing in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ :IMMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Immersion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $0.17 above the current price. IMMR currently public float of 26.25M and currently shorts hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMR was 1.27M shares.

IMMR’s Market Performance

IMMR stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.64% and a quarterly performance of 96.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for Immersion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.41% for IMMR stocks with a simple moving average of 75.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMR reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for IMMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 42.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +45.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Okada Michael Rudolf, who sale 560 shares at the price of $12.13 back on Jan 13. After this action, Okada Michael Rudolf now owns 9,855 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $6,793 using the latest closing price.

Okada Michael Rudolf, the General Counsel of Immersion Corporation, sale 2,670 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Okada Michael Rudolf is holding 10,415 shares at $32,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.66 for the present operating margin

+93.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immersion Corporation stands at -55.75. The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.54. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Immersion Corporation (IMMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.36. Total debt to assets is 3.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.