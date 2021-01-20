Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) went up by 15.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.88. The company’s stock price has collected 12.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HTH) Right Now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTH is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hilltop Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.20, which is -$3.77 below the current price. HTH currently public float of 71.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTH was 547.84K shares.

HTH’s Market Performance

HTH stocks went up by 12.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.04% and a quarterly performance of 48.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Hilltop Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.23% for HTH stocks with a simple moving average of 59.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTH

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTH reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2019.

HTH Trading at 26.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.17. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Feinberg Hill A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 27. After this action, Feinberg Hill A now owns 702,037 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $409,180 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg Hill A, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Feinberg Hill A is holding 722,037 shares at $258,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +12.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 90.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.51. Total debt to assets is 12.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.