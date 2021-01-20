Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.37. The company’s stock price has collected 9.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ZNTE) Right Now?
Today, the average trading volume of ZNTE was 974.07K shares.
ZNTE’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for ZNTE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.
ZNTE Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.42% of gains for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTE rose by +13.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zanite Acquisition Corp. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.