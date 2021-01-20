XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that XL Fleet Announces New Executive Team Appointments to Lead the Company’s XL Grid and Legal Organizations

Is It Worth Investing in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE :XL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for XL Fleet Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XL currently public float of 8.26M and currently shorts hold a 51.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XL was 7.33M shares.

XL’s Market Performance

XL stocks went down by -4.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.36% and a quarterly performance of 89.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.10% for XL Fleet Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.67% for XL stocks with a simple moving average of 67.47% for the last 200 days.

XL Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XL fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, XL Fleet Corp. saw -16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.